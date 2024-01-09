Registering names for stillborn children and changing the definition of stillbirth: What you need to know

A new legislation that will allow parents to register names for stillborn children and change the timeline definition of a stillborn child was passed in Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 9). The decision to allow parents to officially name their stillborn children comes after feedback from bereaved parents, said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling in Parliament during the debate.

“We have heard their deeply felt sentiments that a stillbirth is similar to the loss of any child. For some parents, being able to officially name the child is an important step in the healing process,” continued Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Home Affair





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.