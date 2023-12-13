UN Demands Ceasefire in Gaza as Biden Warns Israel of Losing International Support

The United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as US President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing international support because of its indiscriminate bombing of civilians in its war against Hamas militants. The UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire with 153 countries voting in favor and 23 abstaining. The US and Israel, along with eight other countries, voted against the measure.





