Singapore Remittance Companies Directed to Suspend Use of Non-Bank Channels for Transfers to China

Remittance companies in Singapore have been directed to suspend the use of non-bank and non-card channels for cross-border money transfers to China from Jan 1 to March 31, 2024. This decision comes after more than 670 reports of frozen remittances through such channels, involving a total amount of around $13 million.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Experts Recommend Sustainability Measures for Manufacturing CompaniesThe Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Deloitte, and Singapore Management University (SMU) have listed five recommendations for manufacturing companies to accelerate their sustainability transformation. Creating a Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer (CFSO) position and integrating sustainability into operations are among the suggestions.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

China Expected to Become World's Largest Economy, says Singapore's Health MinisterSingapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung predicts that China will surpass other countries to become the largest economy in the world by the end of the decade. He also highlights the potential for China's GDP per capita to reach that of a developed country. Despite its current economic challenges, China still has room for growth due to its relatively low per capita income compared to the US.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Visa Exemption Agreement Between Singapore and China Boosts Flight Ticket SearchesSearches for flight tickets increased by 90% after the visa exemption agreement between Singapore and China was announced. The agreement aims to provide greater convenience and boost direct flight connectivity between the two countries. Singapore and China are working on implementing the scheme in early 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore to discuss increasing direct flights with ChinaThe Singapore government plans to speak with Chinese officials about increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries to support a new visa exemption regime.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

New Singapore-China Visa-Free Travel Agreement Draws Mixed ReactionsTravelling to visit family in China was a hassle during Covid-19 restrictions. The new Singapore-China visa-free travel agreement brings joy to those with families in China. Experts don't expect a significant influx of Chinese tourists.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Firms Remitting Money to China to Use Only Bank or Card Channels from January for 3 Months: MASThe police in Singapore have received over 670 reports that remittances totaling around S$13 million made to China have been frozen by the authorities. Singapore's central bank has directed remittance firms to use only bank and card channels when transmitting money to China.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »