Singapore to discuss increasing direct flights with China

The Singapore government will speak to their Chinese counterparts on how to further increase the number of direct flights between both countries, in order to facilitate a new visa exemption regime that is expected to kick in early next year, said Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on Friday (Dec 8).





