Singapore Experts Recommend Sustainability Measures for Manufacturing Companies

In Singapore, only 37% of companies have implemented sustainability initiatives. The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Deloitte, and Singapore Management University (SMU) have listed five recommendations for manufacturing companies to accelerate their sustainability transformation.

To further drive sustainability transformation, the experts recommended that manufacturing companies create a C-suite position for the Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer (CFSO). "A CFSO can help translate sustainability measurements and data into the financial bottom line," said the experts in a report. Manufacturing companies should also integrate sustainability considerations into current operations. Doing so will ensure that sustainability initiatives and business strategies are aligned. Third, experts advised companies to leverage international and/or local communities of practice to stay informed on sustainability matter





SBRMagazine » / 🏆 13. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Listed companies show improvement in sustainability reporting, but lack climate-related disclosuresA biennial study conducted by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) and the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School reveals that listed companies have improved in their sustainability reporting. However, the study also highlights the lack of climate-related disclosures, including climate transition plans. The average score for sustainability reporting in 2023 increased to 75 out of 100, but dropped when climate-related disclosures were included in the scorecard. Out of the 535 SGX-listed firms that published sustainability reports, 73% provided climate-related disclosures according to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Environmental experts sound the alarm on how fast Singapore’s only landfill Semakau is filling upThe rubbish produced by nearly 6 million people in Singapore is incinerated, resulting in over 2,000 tonnes of ash and non-incinerable waste like sludge getting sent to Semakau every day.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Sustainability in Education: A Holistic ApproachBy embracing a collaborative approach to embedding sustainability in education, we can nurture a generation of conscientious global citizens. This article highlights the importance of sustainability-focused education in schools and calls for greater attention from educators, governments, parents, and students themselves.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sustainability Chiefs: Starbucks wants to address climate issues one coffee at a timeIn this new limited series Sustainability Chiefs, host Julie Yoo tackles some of the world’s most pressing climate agenda with the people tasked to drive change in global companies. To kickstart the series, she speaks with the chief sustainability officer of Starbucks, Michael Kobori.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Sustainability Chiefs: Online fashion giant Shein says fast fashion can be greenShein produces as many as 100,000 pieces of clothing daily and critics say this comes at a cost to the planet. In this episode of Sustainability Chiefs, Adam Whinston, Shein's global head of sustainability tells Julie Yoo why he believes the company's business model is often misunderstood.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »