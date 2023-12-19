US-China Ties and Regional Stability

The United States is embroiled in two wars ahead of a presidential election. Against the backdrop of confrontations in the South China Sea, there is a question of US bandwidth for regional affairs, says NUS political scientist Chong Ja Ian. Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California, Nov 15, 2023.

(Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)But regional stability and continued prosperity cannot rely solely on the anticipation that the two superpowers will find a peaceful way to co-exist, as was raised in the The meeting took place at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in San Francisco, almost a year after the two leaders met during the G20 leaders’ gathering inThere was some light at the end of the tunnel for those hoping for US-China ties to stabilise - if not improve - with greater economic and political dialogue and an agreement to restore military-to-military communicatio





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China-Europe Economic Ties Face Challenges in 2024, Says European Chamber of Commerce PresidentEconomic ties between China and Europe are set to hit a challenging patch in 2024, with several hot-button issues increasingly difficult to tackle, according to the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Mr Jens Eskelund.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

China's President Xi Jinping meets with US President Joe Biden at Apec forumChina's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden met for a four-hour meeting at the Apec forum in San Francisco. The meeting is seen as a positive step in improving the relationship between the two countries after a period of tension. Xi Jinping aims to avoid a potential Cold War and gain more access to US businesses.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Multinationals Rush to Open Regional Headquarters in Saudi ArabiaA wave of ribbon-cutting ceremonies is sweeping the Saudi capital as multinationals face a January deadline to open regional headquarters in the Gulf kingdom or lose out on government contracts.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Saudi Arabia's Deadline for Multi-Nationals to Open Regional Headquarters ApproachesMulti-nationals in Saudi Arabia face a January deadline to open regional headquarters or risk losing out on government contracts. The regional headquarters programme is seen as a bid to compete with Dubai as a business hub in the Middle East.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Allegations of Indian citizen seeking assassination of Sikh separatist strain US-India tiesThe allegations in an indictment unsealed in New York on Nov 29 that an Indian citizen sought to arrange the assassination of a prominent Sikh separatist on United States soil. The Biden administration will seek to manage the fallout, analysts say, given the importance of the US-India relationship. The degree to which the overall US-India ties are impacted depends largely on the responsiveness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the issue.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Visits Britain, Aims to Strengthen RelationsSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses lawmakers in Britain's parliament, expressing his belief that relations between the two nations will be strengthened. He highlights the shared history and announces plans to sign the Downing Street Accord and negotiate a trade deal.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »