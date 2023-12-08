Visa Exemption Agreement Between Singapore and China Boosts Flight Ticket Searches

According to online booking platform Trip.com, searches for flight tickets increased by 90 per cent in the hour after the visa exemption agreement between Singapore and China was announced. The visa exemption agreement will help Singapore compete with its Southeast Asian neighbours that have launched similar policies, industry experts say.

30-day mutual visa exemption agreement with Singapore This agreement was unveiled by both countries at the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting on Dec 7. Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said this would provide 'greater convenience' and that Singapore hopes to even go beyond pre-pandemic levels in terms of direct flight connectivity. Singapore and China are working out the operational details, aiming to implement the scheme in early 2024. Director of business development at Hong Thai Travel Jasmine Li said bookings from inbound Chinese visitors are at an average of 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels





