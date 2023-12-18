Singapore Firms Remitting Money to China to Use Only Bank or Card Channels from January for 3 Months: MAS

The police in Singapore have received over 670 reports that remittances totaling around S$13 million made to China have been frozen by the authorities. Singapore's central bank has directed remittance firms to use only bank and card channels when transmitting money to China. This decision came after complaints that money remitted from Singapore to China have been frozen by China's law enforcement agencies.

The Singapore Police Force stated that more than 670 reports were filed on frozen remittances to China, totaling around S$13 million





Bank accounts frozen and funds confiscated for people remitting funds to ChinaPeople sending money to China via remittance companies licensed in Singapore have complained that their funds have been frozen or confiscated by the authorities there. The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) received 39 complaints between Jan 1 and Nov 14, with 14 cases reported after Oct 18. The affected individuals had their recipient bank accounts in China frozen, and some had their remitted funds confiscated. Around 1,000 Chinese nationals are affected, with approximately 30 million yuan (S$5.6 million) in funds involved. More than 100 people visited the Police Cantonment Complex on Nov 19 to lodge reports.

