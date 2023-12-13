Pressure on Israel Intensifies as Biden Warns of Losing Support in War on Hamas

Pressure intensified on Israel as US President Joe Biden warned it risked losing support in its war on Hamas by indiscriminate bombing in Gaza and the UN General Assembly demanded a ceasefire. Israeli forces battled Hamas militants and bombed more targets in the devastated Gaza Strip more than two months into the war sparked by the Palestinian group's unprecedented Oct 7 attack.

But Israel's staunchest ally warned it risked losing backing over the terrible humanitarian toll in Gaza, which the United Nations likened to 'hell on earth'





