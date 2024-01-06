Escalating Attacks on Ships in Red Sea Stir Up Global Commerce

An intensifying situation in one of the world's busiest trade lanes is stirring up the biggest upheaval to global commerce since the pandemic. From drones and missiles to gunmen on speed boats, attacks on ships plying the Red Sea have escalated in recent weeks. Since Nov 19, there have been more than 20 attacks on commercial vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen.

This is the work of the Houthis - a militant group that controls much of Yemen - who say they are responding to Israeli aggression. However, ships with no direct connection to Israel have also been affected. Following the clash over the weekend, Iran dispatched a warship into the Red Sea





