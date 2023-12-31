Singapore's PM Urges Unity and Empathy Amid Global Conflicts

PM Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore must work ever harder to keep our society together, and strengthen our sense of shared identity and nationhood. The tensions between major powers have stabilized, but underlying tensions remain. In Ukraine, the war continues with no resolution in sight, causing immense human suffering. The world is outraged by the civilian casualties, especially women and children.

In Singapore, people of all races express their concern, with Muslim Singaporeans feeling it most deeply. Despite trying to insulate ourselves, we empathize with the troubles of others due to our shared humanity





