Woman posts video of teen boy stealing the food she ordered

SINGAPORE: A woman claims that a teenage boy has stolen the food she ordered that had been brought by a food delivery rider and left outside her home. What makes it worse is that this reportedly did not only happen once, but twice.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday night (Oct 25), a woman named Eyna Ariffin posted a video showing the footage from a hallway. In the first few seconds of the clip, the face of a young male can be seen on camera, leaving very shortly afterward. The time stamp on the video is from earlier on the same day.

“Hi. Stealing food? Last month steal Monster curry, today steal geprek. I lost almost $50 worth of food as of today. First, i want to find the parents. Whose child is this? The parents if inside here better pm me. What is your kid doing?”She also uploaded a screenshot from the food delivery service, with a message letting her know that her order from Burger Geprek at Woodlands North Plaza, had arrived. There’s also a photo of a bag with food containers hanging on a hook on a door. headtopics.com

Others encouraged her to receive food orders from delivery riders personally, but Ms Eyna answered that this would not always be convenient, especially for late-night deliveries. One commenter, however, told her she should order again and set a trap so she could catch the thief in the act. /TISG

