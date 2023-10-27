Malaysian woman blasts company for firing her on first day of work

The woman was fired on the first day of work as a marketing executive due to her alleged poor performance.A brand-new stint at her new job ended abruptly for one Malaysian woman when she was fired on day one.

Shocked and frustrated by the hasty dismissal, the downcast woman took to TikTok to call out her former company.accepted a job offer as a marketing executiveHer interview had gone smoothly, and she and her employer had agreed upon a salary prior to her commencement date.

But things took a turn halfway through her first day at work when she was suddenly informed about her placement on a, according to the New Straits Times. Narieana never made it through the week-long probation, however, when she was fired later in the evening based on the reason that her performance did not meet the company's expectations.

"If you didn't plan on hiring me, you shouldn't have offered me the job and should have rejected me during my interview," she exclaimed. "I've already paid for my child's nursery fees so that I could come and work here. But now I've lost my job. Please do not hire and fire like this, as if that person is of no value."by the other party of a condition of the contract.but can, however, terminate an employee's services if it is justified, done in good faith, and is procedurally fair.

A "just cause and excuse" for dismissing an employee can include reasons such as negligence in performing duties and poor performance. If an employee feels that the dismissal was unfair, they can file a complaint with the Director-General of Industrial Relations within sixty days of termination of their employment.

