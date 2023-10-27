Woman transfers $400 to Thailand for S'pore Pools ticket after seeing Facebook post, gets scammed

A woman lost $400 after responding to a Facebook post and wants to share what happened so others don't fall for the same scam.

"I know it is embarrassing that I got scammed, but I still would like the media to know and create awareness. That is my main motive," said StomperIt started on Oct 17 when she saw a post by a Facebook user named Gentlemen’s Agreement that read:"Power huat! Congrats to all customers! Next one. Interested contact us inbox or WhataApp for details.

The Stomper said:"It contained all the betting predictions and a photo of the ticket and a cheque on hand. Almost all of the posts have someone commenting 'a great win'. "I was pretty skeptical, but due to some personal reason, I wanted to earn some extra income and decided to join.""They instructed me to PromptPay (a Thai version of PayNow) $400, which is supposed to be the first transfer and they will send me the ticket that they drew from Singapore Pools for me to bet. The result is usually on the same week," recounted the Stomper, who transferred the money to a Thai bank account as instructed. headtopics.com

"They claimed they needed two to three hours for verification, which I found to be amiss. When they communicated with me through Messenger, they took only a few minutes to reply. But they were so inefficient when verifying a payment.

"Nearly three hours later, they replied that their upper management gave instruction that I had to transfer an additional $400 on top of the $400 that I had transferred to them, which made it a total of $800.""They tried to convince me that as assurance, they could send me that ticket first, but the transfer needed to be made. headtopics.com

