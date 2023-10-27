Newcastle still waiting for confirmation of Tonali ban

The Italian football federation said that Sandro Tonali has been suspended until next season after an investigation into illegal betting, but the sanction is yet to be ratified by UEFA and FIFA. (File photo: AFP/Gabriel Bouys)LONDON: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said there is a"high chance" Sandro Tonali could be involved in Saturday's (Oct 28) Premier League fixture at Wolves despite being handed a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for gambling.

The Italian football federation announced on Thursday that the 23-year-old international midfielder had been suspended until next season following an investigation into illegal betting, although the sanction is yet to be ratified by governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

Asked for his reaction on Friday, Howe said:"It's a difficult one because we haven't had official confirmation as a football club yet. "We've heard the news, the statement, but we haven't had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment, so we're in limbo, really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through."

Asked further if there was a chance he could yet play at Wolves, Howe added:"Yes, I think there's a high chance again that he could be available for us. I still think there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let's see."

Tonali's agent has said his client, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July, has a gambling addiction.

