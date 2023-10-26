Woman who begged for $5 and bought lottery tickets 'deeply distressed' by comments about her family

has asked the public not to sensationalise her actions.His statement was shared byHe recounted:"The story began with a compassionate act: A man gave her $5 when she claimed to be hungry.

But one person alleged:"This makcik is infamous in Geylang area. I kena from her once. She said she hungry, I gave her $10. Then she told me, her friend also hungry no money. So I gave another $10 for her friend.

"I didn’t know she gamble away. Because of con artists like this, people wary to help those genuine cases." "Moreover, we want to emphasise that Singapore Pools is an inclusive establishment, open to everyone who wishes to purchase lottery tickets... headtopics.com

"Engaging in defamation serves no purpose and can be especially cruel when directed at an elderly person.

Read more:

stompsingapore »

Woman who argued with cops in video allegedly worked as hostess, lied in work permit applicationHan Feizi made the headlines after she recorded a video of herself quarrelling with a policewoman. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

‘I blame myself’: Woman loses $5,000 after encountering scammer on Facebook’s dating serviceWhat 27-year-old Ms Ong thought was blossoming love after an online encounter on Facebook’s dating service, turned out to be a scam that saw her lose $5,000 in three weeks. The Malaysian woman, who works as an administrative officer in Singapore, told The Straits Times... Read more ⮕

‘I blame myself’: Woman loses $5,000 after encountering scammer on Facebook’s dating serviceThe public is advised not to trust unofficial sources, said a Sea Limited spokesman. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Woman thought she found love on Facebook's dating service, loses $5,000 in 3 weeksSINGAPORE - What 27-year-old Ms Ong thought was blossoming love after an online encounter on Facebook's dating service turned out to be a scam that saw her lose $5,000 in three weeks. Read more ⮕

SCDF finds body of missing woman whose kayak capsized off Sentosa, no foul play suspectedThe body of a kayaker who went missing on Sunday morning has been found in waters off Sentosa, the police have said. Read more ⮕

27-year-old woman loses $5k in 3 weeks to scammer on Facebook's dating serviceWhat 27-year-old Ms Ong thought was blossoming love after an online encounter on Facebook’s dating service, turned out to be a scam that saw her lose $5,000 in three weeks. Read more ⮕