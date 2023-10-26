'Loutish' woman who argued with cops in viral videos entered Singapore 'to have fun'

, 29, pleaded guilty to charges involving two separate incidents of using abusive language – against security officers and an employee at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) – as well as for contravening manpower laws.

The long-haired, bespectacled woman appeared a shadow of her feisty self as she stood up during her mitigation plea and bowed, saying in English: “I’m sorry.” Prosecutors from the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) proceeded with five charges against her. These were for being a public nuisance, using abusive language against a public servant, using abusive words and using criminal force on a security officer, and for lying in her work permit application.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jocelyn Teo told the court that at around 2.15am on Oct 10, a Grab driver dropped Han off at SGH’s accident and emergency department. When two investigation officers (IOs) interviewed Han at around 3.15am, she was uncooperative and refused to provide a statement.Han recorded segments of her interaction with the officers on her mobile phone which went viral on social media after she posted the 11-minute-long video on Chinese social media platform Douyin the same day.Han was also involved in a separate incident on Oct 3 at The Sail at Marina Bay, a condominium in Marina Boulevard. headtopics.com

While waiting for the lift at the first floor, Han turned aggressive and pointed her finger threateningly at the victim, prompting him to say: “Don’t touch me all right. Calm down.”

