Couple fell into rental scam despite inspecting house twice and verifying real estate agent’s license

SINGAPORE: Despite viewing a prospective rental flat twice in person and verifying the identity of their real estate agent, a couple working in Singapore were shocked to discover that they had fallen into a rental scam after they paid a hefty $5,000 deposit to secure the flat.
However, the man told couple that the unit had been rented, and introduced them to another HDB unit in Newton. Mr Wang told Channel 8 that during both viewings, he only came into contact with a person who claimed to be a “receptionist”, but he did not know the actual identity of the other person.
The supposed agent then sent an electronic version of the lease to Mr Wang to sign and asked for two months’ rent as a deposit, which amounted to $5,000. Mr Wang then transferred the money to the other party through bank transfer, signing the lease on Monday (23 Oct). headtopics.com
Mr Wang said, “I remember that the stamp duty must be completed within 15 days of signing the contract, so I urged him the next day (24 Oct) and he promised to complete it next week.”Concerned, Mr Wang sent another reminder to the supposed agent on Thursday (26 Oct) but the other person completely ghosted him.
“Propnex said that there was indeed such a person in the company, but they denied that it was the same person who was looking at the house with us… They also suspected that the agent’s identity had been impersonated, and said they couldn’t control it. It might be a fraud, and they asked us to report it.” headtopics.com