US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilise ties: China's top diplomat Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) said he hoped his discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be “constructive and forward-looking”.

WASHINGTON - The United States and China have disagreements but they also share common interests, and the two countries need"in-depth" and"comprehensive" dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilise bilateral relations, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday as he began his visit to Washington.

In brief remarks through an interpreter before his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, Mr Wang said he hoped his discussion with the top US diplomat will be “constructive and forward-looking”. headtopics.com

Mr Blinken told Mr Wang that he looked forward to “constructive conversations” that will include a dinner and more formal talks. “We seek to expand cooperation that will benefit both sides so that we can stabilise US-China relations and return them to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development,” Mr Wang said.

Acknowledging that differences will still come up, Mr Wang said that China hoped to respond “calmly, because we are of the view that what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or the louder voice”. headtopics.com

On Friday, Mr Wang will speak at the White House with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. No meeting has been announced with President Joe Biden, but an encounter is widely expected after Chinese President Xi Jinping received Mr Blinken in Beijing.

