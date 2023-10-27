'My weight once soared to 126kg': Dongfang Billy documents recovery after 3 surgeries in 3 years

Although the former radio DJ and health and fitness guru has been mostly out of the spotlight after his, Billy still posts on his Facebook page from time to time, sharing events that he had participated in and his daily life.

The 59-year-old updated his health status on Oct 23, revealing that he underwent three surgeries within three years to fix the meniscus in his left leg, a retinal detachment in his right eye, and a herniated disc.

He said in his vlog: "I am a practitioner of stretching. Due to my medication, my metabolism rate has reached zero. I eat very little, but I am still fat. All the fat surrounds my internal organs and it hurts every time I do stretching. It hurts even more when I reach the right position." headtopics.com

Despite that, he remained positive and has embarked on a 60-day recovery plan — with the first day on Oct 23 — where he posts updates of his workout through daily vlogs. "No matter how many times I have to undergo surgery, I continue to move forward, as every workout is a precious gift to life," he wrote in his post.

On the second day of his vlog, Billy wrote: "Back in June, when I was under medication, my weight soared to 126kg."Billy was also seen to face some difficulties during stretching exercises and shared that he can't bend over properly while doing stretches in a sitting position.Billy shared in his fourth vlog, which was posted yesterday (Oct 26), that he felt his condition has further improved. headtopics.com

He said: "My feelings are different as the days pass, because I faced them during the most difficult period. I really hope that I can go back to how I was 10 to 20 years ago, but is it really possible? When I squatted down, I realised that I was not shaking as much as yesterday."

Read more:

asiaonecom »

US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilise ties: China's top diplomat Wang YiMr Wang said he hoped his discussion with Mr Blinken will be 'constructive and forward-looking'. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources sayWASHINGTON — United States (US) President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when China's top diplomat visits the White House this week, according to two US officials familiar with planning for the visit. Read more ⮕

Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources sayAn informal greeting with Mr Wang would be Mr Biden's senior-most interaction with the Chinese government. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

China's top diplomat Wang Yi starts US visit as Biden stands firmWASHINGTON: China's top diplomat opens talks on Thursday (Oct 26) in Washington as he readies a potential summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, who ahead of talks vowed to defend Asian allies. Read more ⮕

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi has ‘finally opened her eyes’, says singer Wang Feng’s ex-girlfriendChinese supermodel Ge Huijie and Wang have a 17-year-old daughter together. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singer Wang Feng's ex-girlfriend said to be gleeful over his divorce from actress Zhang ZiyiLim Ruey Yan The Straits Times Oct 24, 2023 Chinese supermodel Ge Huijie, the ex-girlfriend of Chinese rocker Wang Feng, was said to have reacted with glee to his divorce with Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi. Ge said Zhang has “finally opened her eyes”. Zhang, 44, and Wang, 52, confirmed on Monday that they have divorced after eight years of marriage. Read more ⮕