Woman says her maid always talks back to her and has snarky comments

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer took to social media because she found that while her helper was very useful, the latter had a lot of complaints and would always talk back to her.
In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said that her maid had worked for her for 10 months. She wanted someone more senior, and her helper had over 20 years of experience. The woman wrote that she had a baby and was a working mother. Her husband would also go on long business trips. The woman explained that she treated her maid like a family member. However, she said her maid had a bad habit of talking back to her.
The woman gave some examples of the comments her helper would make. When she noticed that her maid did not drink coffee, her maid would sulk and comment that she did not buy the coffee even though it finished long ago. The woman also said that when she told her maid to incorporate baby-led weaning, the helper replied that it was too early: “(the child is) Only 10 months. And so messy”. headtopics.com
“Seriously her talking back make(s) me powerless as a mom. I never never limit anything except set some “preference” (of) how i want my baby to be taken care of. Everytime i tried talking to her. She will say ok i follow whatever u say. Tell me a b c iwill follow. 2-3 days she take(s) her own charge. Every feedback given to her end up with her being upset”, the woman wrote.
Netizens who commented on the post were divided. Some felt that even the way the employer spoke to her helper was rude. One said: “To those commenting saying how she said “hey” is rude… just stop. She is just quoting example of how the conversation goes. Not literally how it goes. And no, you helpers don’t get to talk back and blackfaced us. We are your employers. When we give instructions, you take it and implement. If you want us to listen to your suggestion, do it with much decorum as a helper. You don’t have to bow down to us, but a certain amount of respect is needed when communicating with employers. headtopics.com