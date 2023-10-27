Workers’ Party MPs file motion on SG’s Cost of Living Crisis

SINGAPORE: Two Members of Parliament from The Workers’ Party—Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) and Mr Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC)— have filled a full motion for debate at the next sitting in Parliament, scheduled for Nov 6, on Singapore’s Cost of Living Crisis.. We will debate robustly with the Government on the measures we believe it can take to alleviate the current cost of living crisis.

. MAS reported that headline inflation for 2023 is expected to ‘come in higher’ at 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, reflecting the increasing price of transport, property and the effect of the 1 per cent GST hike.”And more recently, in Parliament, Mr Chua asked the Government to defer the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike. The GST was raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent this year and set to go up to 9 per cent on Jan 1, 2024.

Urging the Government to defer the hike, Mr Chua cited the “cost of living crisis which is threatening the living standards of many Singaporeans” and “a better-than-expected fiscal position for the Government”. There have been “yet another year of record high collections of corporate income tax, personal income tax and even GST,” he noted., having heard from residents that they are a pressing concern. headtopics.com

