The first woman to pass the Singapore Armed Forces' tough Ranger course

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

First Singaporean woman Ranger overcomes family’s worries she couldn’t tough it outAt first, Captain Yap Hui Jun’s family and friends were not entirely on board with her decision to take on the Singapore Armed Force (SAF) Ranger course, one of the toughest small unit leadership courses in the SAF. But their eventual... Read more ⮕

Singapore's only female SAF Ranger Yap Hui Jun failed first attempt, but not because she was physically weakIf at first you don't succeed, try again - and one more attempt was all Captain Yap Hui Jun needed to become Singapore's first and only female SAF Ranger. Yap had made her first attempt at earning Ranger qualifications in 2022, but hit a wall during phase two of the three-phase course, she shared with the media at Pasir Ris... Read more ⮕

US forces in Iraq, Syria face spike in attacksWASHINGTON: American and allied forces deployed in Iraq and Syria as part of an international anti-militant coalition have been repeatedly targeted by drone and missile attacks this month. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s Affordable Art Fair returns with 14 first-time galleries and tighter curationAmong the first-time galleries from Singapore at Affordable Art Fair is the newly opened Whitestone Gallery. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para GamesThis is his second medal in China, after he clinched silver in the men’s S7 400m freestyle on Tuesday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Loutish' woman who argued with cops in viral videos entered Singapore 'to have fun'A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined $600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕