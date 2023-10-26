US lawmakers question Navy over bureaucratic delays for Taiwan weapons

Military personnel stand next to US Harpoon A-84, anti-ship missiles and AIM-120 and AIM-9 air-to-air missiles prepared for a weapon loading drills in front of a US F-16V fighter jet at the Hualien Airbase in Taiwan's southeastern Hualien county, on Aug 17, 2022.

"Bureaucratic delays within the Navy are impeding the timely production and delivery of key weapons to Taiwan - including critical anti-ship missiles - and undermining efforts to prevent war," the lawmakers wrote.

It took until April 2023 for the Navy to enter a contract for production of 400 ground-launched Harpoon missiles to Taiwan, the lawmakers wrote, noting that was 2-1/2 years after the Defense Department's October 2020 announcement of the sale to Taiwan of the weapons. That risked putting delivery beyond 2027, the year US officials say is China's target date to be ready to conduct an invasion. headtopics.com

"The inability to supply key weapons at such a consequential moment in our efforts to prevent war is deeply troubling," they said, asking the Navy to clarify deadlines for Harpoon delivery and requests for bids for those missiles, and provide assessments for speeding up contracting and production.

The US, which like most countries has no formal relations with Taiwan, is the island's most important arms supplier, and top US military leaders also have acknowledged the need to speed up delivery.

