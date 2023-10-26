Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first gold at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE – Toh Wei Soong clinched Singapore’s first gold medal at the Asian Para Games after winning the men’s S7 100m backstroke on Thursday.

He clocked 1min 14.99sec at the Hangzhou Aquatic Sports Arena to set a new meet record and finish ahead of Chinese duo Yang Huaqiang (1:20.12) and Huang Xianquan (1:20.80).At the previous edition in Jakarta in 2018, he won two golds in the S7 50m and 100m free, and a bronze in the S7 100m back.Please verify your e-mail to read this subscriber-only article in full

Read more:

The Straits Times »