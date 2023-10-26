US Pentagon says Chinese jet came within 3 metres of bomber

Crew members signal to a F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet preparing to take off for a routine flight on board the US USS Nimitz aircraft carrier during a routine deployment to the South China Sea, Mid-Sea, on Jan 27, 2023.

Last week, China's defence ministry said that the Pentagon accusing its military of"risky and coercive" aerial intercepts was a premeditated smear on China with ulterior political motives. Relations between China and the United States have been tense, with friction between the world's two largest economies over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began a long-anticipated visit to Washington on Thursday, as the US and China seek to manage deep strategic differences and pave the way for an expected summit between President Joe Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

