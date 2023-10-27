Rapist who dragged woman to forested area in Kranji gets jail, caning for brutal attack

after pummelling her and dragging her into a forested area in Kranji was sentenced to 16 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Friday.

Indian national Chinnaiah Karthik, now 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated rape for his attack on the woman at about 1.30am on May 4 that year. Deputy Public Prosecutor Kayal Pillay said the victim was returning to her residential hall from Changi when she accidentally boarded the wrong train, and found herself at Kranji MRT station.At the time, she was on a long-distance call with her boyfriend and was quarrelling with him. There were several people at the bus stop, and she decided to walk to the next bus stop to get some privacy.

The woman decided to cross the road, but Chinnaiah caught up with her at the road divider and threw a punch at her face. Meanwhile, Chinnaiah was hitting the victim repeatedly, causing her spectacles to fall from her face. headtopics.com

He then walked deeper into the vegetation, leaving the victim alone. She grabbed a pair of scissors from her bag in case he returned, found her ringing phone, and told her boyfriend she had been raped.Footage from surveillance cameras near the scene shows that Chinnaiah tailed the woman for about 15 minutes, hiding behind a tree at one point, before they disappeared from sight along Turf Club Avenue at 1.32am.

Read more:

straits_times »

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Faced with Hong Kong’s ‘trolley problem’, John Lee chooses to save the economyMeasures to ease city’s decade-old property curbs come at the expense of aspiring local homeowners. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Why Malaysia rotates its kings and who’s next in lineThe Conference of Rulers is set to vote for a new king as early as Friday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

BigBang’s G-Dragon under police probe for drug useSouth Korean police said it was not linked to the alleged drug use of actor Lee Sun-kyun. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

National Skin Centre moves to new building to cater to rising demand, wait time down slightlyMedian wait times at the centre have shortened slightly, to under 50 days from under 60 days. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕