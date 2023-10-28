UOB’s third-quarter net profit fell approximately 1.4% year-on-year

UOB also disclosed a one-time charge related to its acquisition of Citigroup’s retail finance business in three distinct markets. While this strategic move promises long-term benefits, it did have a short-term impact on the bank’s earnings for the quarter.

In addition to its financial results, UOB revealed that its net interest margin for the same quarter had shown improvement, rising from 1.95% last year to 2.09%. This expansion in net interest margin signifies a positive development for the bank and is reflective of the prevailing economic conditions.

Looking ahead, UOB expressed optimism about its prospects for the coming year. The bank anticipates robust growth in loans and fees, which it believes will be pivotal in driving its overall financial performance. headtopics.com

Despite the challenges posed by the current economic climate, UOB has indicated that it is confident that it can continue to navigate successfully and deliver results in line with the current profit levels.

