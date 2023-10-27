Singapore private home prices bounce back in third quarter with marginal increase

A view of private residential properties near Orchard Road in Singapore, Apr 13, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Caroline Chia)The authority noted that the average quarterly price increase – around 0.3 per cent – over the past two quarters was “significantly lower” than the average quarterly increase of 2.1 per cent in the whole of 2022.rose by 2.2 per cent, compared with the 0.6 per cent decline in the second quarter.
Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee & Tie's senior vice president of research and analytics, said that although private home prices rebounded, this is the second straight quarter that price gains were less than 1 per cent. This is lower than the past three years' quarterly average price growth of 2.1 per cent from the third quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2023.
"Grand Dunman generated a lot of buzz and attracted about 10,000 people on the first weekend of preview," he said, noting that with 580 units sold in the quarter, Grand Dunman became the best-selling project in more than two years.
Rentals of landed properties went up by 4.4. per cent in the third quarter of 2023, moderating from the previous 6.7 per cent increase.IN FOCUS: With rising private home prices, is climbing the property ladder harder?Rental momentum eased across all market segments, URA said, with prices in the CCR seeing a decline of 1.7 per cent. Those in the RCR and OCR moderated, increasing by 1.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.
She added that with more new home completions, the vacancy rate rose to 8.4 per cent. The last time the vacancy rate went higher than that was inHuttons' Mr Lee said that the proportion of foreigners buying residential properties in Singapore this quarter more than halved, from 4 per cent to 1.7 per cent, following cooling measures.
A total of 9,013 private residential units, including executive condominiums (EC), were completed in the third quarter. The figure is the highest quarterly supply completion since the second quarter of 2016, URA said.
