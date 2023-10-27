HDB Q3 resale prices up 1.3%; lowest volume since 2020

New: You can now listen to articles.SINGAPORE: Prices of resale Housing and Development (HDB) flats increased by 1.3 per cent with resale transactions falling to the lThe Resale Price Index (RPI) for the third quarter of 2023 is 178.5, an increase of 1.3 per cent from the previous quarter, according to data released by HDB on Friday (Oct 27).The RPI reflects the general price movements in the resale market.

The third quarter’s figures suggest that sellers in mature estates are reluctant to adjust their selling price down and prefer to wait out for a buyer, said ERA Realty Network’s key executive officer Eugene Lim."Generally, it is taking a longer time to sell homes in non-mature estates, but units located near amenities and major transport nodes are still sought after.”

"There were some buyers who erred on the side of caution in view of the economic uncertainties and high for longer interest rates." Resale transactions for the third quarter rose by 2.8 per cent, from 6,514 cases in the second quarter to 6,695. headtopics.com

Repeated delays to the Build-to-Order (BTO) launch and news on potential changes to housing policies created uncertainties for sellers and buyers of HDB resale flats in the third quarter of 2023, Mr Lee said.

The top five most popular HDB towns among buyers in the third quarter of 2023 are Sengkang, Punggol, Woodlands, Yishun and Jurong West, noted Mr Lee.In the rental market, the number of approved applications to rent out HDB flats rose by 0.1 per cent from 9,842 cases in the previous quarter to 9,852 cases in the third quarter. headtopics.com

As at the end of the third quarter of 2023, there were 57,797 HDB flats rented out, a 1.7 per cent increase over the previous quarter’s 56,858 units. HDB added it will consolidate the available Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) supply and conduct the next SBF exercise in 2024. Details on the next SBF exercise will be released when ready.A divergence in demand for HDB resale flats is expected and resale demand in non-mature estates could moderate as the BTO sales launches in October and December are likely to divert the demand in these areas, Mr Lim said.

