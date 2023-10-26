L3Harris Technologies beats results estimates on robust weapons demand

L3Harris, which completed its deal to acquire Aerojet in July, also raised its annual forecasts for revenue and earnings to include the rocket engine maker.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has prompted restocking arms and ammunition such as shoulder-fired missiles, artillery and other weaponry, providing U.S. defense companies with lucrative Pentagon contracts.The defense contractor now projects full-year revenue between $19.2 billion and $19.4 billion on earnings of $12.25 to $12.45 per share, compared with previous guidance of between $18.0 billion and $18.3 billion on earnings of $12.25 to $12.55 per share.

