US auto safety agency investigating two new GM Cruise crash reports

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in December it had opened a formal safety probe into Cruise after reports of three crashes in which Cruise vehicles were struck from behind by other vehicles after the autonomous vehicles braked quickly resulting in two injuries.

NHTSA said in an Oct 20 letter made public Thursday it had two additional crash reports involving Cruise vehicles that braked"with no stated obstacles ahead" and was seeking additional information by Nov 3.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore Tonight - Tue 24 Oct 2023From business to politics, health to technology, we bring you up-to-date with the latest news on Singapore and analyze how these events may affect you tomorrow. Read more ⮕

Apple announces ‘Scary Fast’ Oct 30 event to roll out new MacsThis is Apple's second announcement of the month. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Nippon Life plans to increase yen bond holdings in Oct-MarchTOKYO : Nippon Life Insurance plans to increase holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGB) and foreign corporate bonds, with interest rates converted to Japanese yen through currency swaps, in the remaining fiscal year through March, an investment planning executive said on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

China's top diplomat Wang Yi starts US visit as Biden stands firmWASHINGTON: China's top diplomat opens talks on Thursday (Oct 26) in Washington as he readies a potential summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, who ahead of talks vowed to defend Asian allies. Read more ⮕

Crows attack people outside Orchard Central: One man was seen bleeding from his earSeveral people were seen being attacked by crows at Orchard Road on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 24). Read more ⮕