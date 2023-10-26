European Commission confirms requests to big tech companies on harmful content

'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California on Jul 30, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)LONDON: The European Commission said on Thursday (Oct 26) that it had not launched formal investigations into efforts by Meta, TikTok and X"There is no new development. The Commission sent formal requests for information to X, Meta and TikTok.

Earlier, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in an interview with French radio station France Inter that he had launched investigations into three tech platforms, including X. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that it received the request for information (RFI) last week and said that the company fully intends to respond.

The tech giants have faced mounting scrutiny in recent weeks, with a surge in harmful content and disinformation in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel. Under the European Union's sweeping Digital Services Act, very large tech platforms and search engines must do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security, and to protect their services against manipulative techniques.

