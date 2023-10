FILE PHOTO: A sign of Agricultural Bank of China is seen at its office building in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photoSHANGHAI/BEIJING : Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 7.8 per cent rise in third quarter net profit on Friday.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »