Taylor Swift helps fuel Universal Music Group's third-quarter revenue

PUBLISHED ONCultural phenomenon Taylor Swift helped fuel revenue at Universal Music Group in the third quarter, the world's largest record label said on Thursday (Oct 26).

"Astonishing, I suppose, is an understatement when it comes to describing Taylor's breathtaking talent, popularity and career," Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge said during the investor call, adding that Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released on Friday.

Universal Music and a number of its artists also partnered with YouTube on a Music AI Incubator, to explore how to use the technology to enhance artist creativity. Total revenue was 2.75 billion euros (S$3.97 billion) in the quarter, up 3.3 per cent for the year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 581 million euros, up 5.1 per cent, the company reported. headtopics.com

EBITDA for the quarter fell 11.3 per cent to 478 million euros, reflecting the impact of non-cash share-based compensation expenses of 103 million euros during the quarter.

