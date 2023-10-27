Springboks chase more than World Cup glory in Paris

Rugby was once viewed as the sport of the white Afrikaner under Apartheid but has grown a passionate following among South Africans of all races since the country lifted their maiden World Cup in 1995.

"People can relate to this team, it doesn’t matter what your story is, there is someone in this team that will represent you," Kolisi told the BBC Rugby Union Daily podcast. "South Africans go through a lot of different challenges and one thing we can control is how they feel, their mood. We can put a smile on their face.

Kolisi said his own difficult upbringing had given him perspective on what it means to wear the Springbok jersey. "When I was in that position, when I didn’t have anything to eat, or shoes to go to school, I would have given everything to be here. headtopics.com

Many were killed in the fight against Apartheid and, in turn, for the Springboks to have a black captain and that weighs heavy on Kolisi. World Cup fever has hit South Africa with young and old, rich and poor finding ways to watch the Springboks.

