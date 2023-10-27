Flowers laid at former home of late Chinese premier Li Keqiang

A man bows in front of the former house of China's ex-premier Li Keqiang, who died Friday at age 68 (Photo: AFP/Rebecca BAILEY)

Once in the running to take over the country's top job before being passed over for President Xi Jinping, Li had a relatively humble upbringing in rural Anhui province. "Li Keqiang was an amiable premier and was loved by people all over the country," said one man, who stood staring at the display for some time, looking moved.

It was not clear whether some of the people milling around were present in an official capacity, with the pile of bouquets slowly added to as the evening went on. "He has done a lot of good things for the people and the country. We are very grateful to him," one man told AFP.Arriving with a large standing floral arrangement, a delivery man told AFP he had been summoned from about an hour away, as there were no closer flower shops. headtopics.com

Li reportedly still has relatives living in Jiuzi, a small settlement surrounded by fields of hay, where the sides of the roads are lined by beans left out to dry."My mum is related to him in some way," she said."We share the same ancestor."

At a small restaurant next to the house, two young men said they had travelled from Hefei, about an hour away, to pay their respects to a fellow alumnus.

