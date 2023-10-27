Alpine skiing-Slalom World Cup champion Braathen retires at 23

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Soldeu, Andorra - March 19, 2023 Norway's Lucas Braathen celebrates with the globe trophy on the podium after becoming the new world champion REUTERS/Albert GeaNorway's reigning World Cup slalom champion Lucas Braathen announced his surprise retirement at the age of 23 on Friday, the eve of the new Alpine ski season, and said he felt free for the first time in years.

"I retire. I told my team mates yesterday," the winner of five World Cup races told reporters in the Austrian resort of Soelden where he took the first win of his career in a giant slalom in 2020. "I'm done. I am a person that has always followed my own dreams and what makes me the happiest...for the first time in at least half a year, I'm happy after making this decision. For the first time in years, I feel free.

"I'm going to go on my little journey on my own now to try to find out what my next journey is, and I'm so excited for that," added the skier, who has a Brazilian mother and attracted attention with his painted nails and colourful clothing. headtopics.com

The news, which followed reported disputes between the skier and the Norwegian federation over image rights, stunned his compatriots. "I received word of Lucas's decision just before the press conference began, and this came as a complete surprise to both me and the rest of the support team," Eurosport quoted the Norwegian Alpine sports director Claus Johan Ryste as saying.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Springbok hooker Mbonambi cleared to play in World Cup finalPARIS : South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been cleared to play in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final, World Rugby said on Thursday, after insufficient evidence was found that he used discriminatory language towards England flanker Tom Curry. Read more ⮕

South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says BavumaSouth Africa have found ways to manage expectations and ditch the tag of being chokers at the World Cup but are aware it will be difficult to shake off if they fail as they go deeper in the tournament, captain Temba Bavuma said on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest lossBENGALURU: England skipper Jos Buttler described his team's thumping World Cup loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct 26) as a "huge low point" with the team's title defence in tatters and their hopes of reaching the semi-finals all but over. Read more ⮕

'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopesBENGALURU : England's hopes of retaining their World Cup crown are over and they will be playing for pride in the rest of the tournament, coach Matthew Mott said after Thursday's humbling eight-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka left the holders ninth in the standings. Read more ⮕

Australia's Cummins keen to carry 'aggressive' World Cup approach against New ZealandAustralia want to carry their more aggressive battling and bowling from recent games into the clash with old rivals New Zealand at the One-Day International Cricket World Cup in Dharamsala, captain Pat Cummins said on Friday. Read more ⮕

End of brilliant white-ball era for England, says HussainEngland's dismal showing at the World Cup has been met with shock back home and marks the end of a brilliant era, according to former captain Nasser Hussain. Read more ⮕