Buttler shocked by England's World Cup slide after latest loss

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - October 26, 2023 England's Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes look dejected after the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - October 26, 2023 England's Mark Wood and David Willey walk off for a break in the innings REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

A lot was expected of England heading into the tournament after their 2019 heroics on home soil but the team have failed to deliver and the eight-wicket thrashing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was their third straight loss and fourth overall. headtopics.com

"So, to be sat here... is a shock to everyone. I'll walk back in the dressing room after this and look at the players sat there and think how we found ourselves in this position with the talent and the skill that's in the room.

Questions will inevitably be asked about Buttler's captaincy but he said he was the right man to lead the team through their current struggles. "I certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a leader and captain and first and foremost as a player, but if you're asking if I should still be captaining the team, that's a question for the guys above me." headtopics.com

Read more:

