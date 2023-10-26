South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma

South Africa have had a reputation for coming second-best in big moments at major tournaments to earn the 'choker' tag and Bavuma said they are looking at ways to deal with the pressure and expectation after four wins in five games.

"We understand that as the tournament progresses, the more we keep playing well, that's going to come to the fray. But I think we've developed ways as to how we can divert our attention and focus on the important things.

The team are well set for a semi-final spot, sitting second in the standings behind hosts India and next play Pakistan in Chennai on Friday. All four wins have come batting first with South Africa averaging 380 in those games, but Bavuma said there is a temptation to bat second on a turning pitch in Chennai having watched Afghanistan beat Pakistan on Monday. headtopics.com

"There's obviously us needing to consider the fact that we've had a lot of success of late batting first. So fortunately for me, I don't have to make that decision right now.

