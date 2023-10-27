Australia's Cummins keen to carry 'aggressive' World Cup approach against New Zealand

Having started the quadrennial tournament as one of the favourites, record five-time champions Australia suffered a slow start, losing to hosts India in their campaign opener, followed by a defeat against an in-form South African side.

Australia are sitting fourth in the standings with six points from five matches and are chasing their fourth consecutive victory, having thrashed the Netherlands in their last game, to inch closer to a semi-final berth.

"Our group's big on talking about the style that we want to play, and I think in the first two games not only did we not win, but I think we didn't really nail the style that we wanted to play," Cummins told reporters."Bowling - everyone's been really open-minded, tried different things; trying bounces, different fields, one over spells, and it's just been a real buy-in from the whole team, and yeah, it's been fantastic last few games.

"We've played a lot of cricket with these guys (New Zealand) and some of them are really good mates of some of our players," Cummins said. "So, yeah, if anything, it makes you want to beat your mates even more. But yeah, it'll be intense out there."

The right-arm fast bowler added that Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis' availability for the match would be determined after assessing the duo later on Friday.

