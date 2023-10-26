'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel on World Cup hopes

England are staring at a group stage exit after they were bowled out for 156 in the first innings in a low-scoring contest, falling to their fourth defeat in five matches.

Although England are still mathematically in the running, with skipper Jos Buttler saying they"need a few miracles" to win their remaining games, their chances of finishing in the top four are slim and Mott said they were resigned to their fate.

"We've got a lot to do there, we feel like we've let our fans down, our families and supporters and everyone in that dressing room. We haven't put our best foot forward and in professional sport that's what you're judged on. headtopics.com

Mott did not want to say if it was the end of an era for their ODI team but he admitted it was a missed opportunity after winning the T20 World Cup last year. "In the last 12 to 18 months we've done well in the T20 World Cup and we've bombed out here. We need to get better.

