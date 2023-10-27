Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction

The Toffees are facing a possible deduction for allegedly breaching profit and sustainability rules according to media reports this week that said the league is recommending a maximum of 12 points, which could see the struggling team relegated.

"I think there are loads of stories out there nowadays, particularly things of this type," Dyche said on Friday in his first comments on the issue."But at the end of the day the commission will decide. And when they do, we'll find out.""The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations," it said.

"No. To be honest, ever since I've been here there's been pressure. There's pressure on all sorts (of things) around Everton Football Club.

"We've been trying to stay calm within lots of different challenges here. I think we mostly have done. (We are) trying to get things right on the pitch or better, certainly, and trying to improve other areas of the club.

