Singapore aims to provide value to Beijing, says Deputy Prime Minister

China has developed considerably in the last 30 years and Singapore has to be able to provide value to Beijing, particularly in areas where the city-state has 'some strengths', Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Dec 8). These include how Singapore organises its housing estates and neighbourhoods, especially to take care of a rapidly ageing population.





