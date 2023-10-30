Enterprise Singapore launches San Francisco Overseas Centre to boost trade and investment

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has launched its San Francisco Overseas Centre to facilitate Singapore companies’ entry into the United States and boost trade and investment between the two countries. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong officiated the opening and expressed that Singapore is open for business.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAİTS_TİMES: San Francisco: Rising from the AshesSan Francisco has faced numerous challenges throughout its history, but it has always managed to bounce back. The latest threats to the city's survival include the Covid-19 pandemic, chronic homelessness, and a fentanyl epidemic.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Biden Leads Apec Forum in San FranciscoUS President Joe Biden arrives in San Francisco to lead the Apec forum, where he is expected to discuss a new US-led trade pact for Asia. The United States and China have expressed hope for greater stability.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Chinese President Xi Jinping to Dine with Top US Business Leaders in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is set to have dinner with top business leaders in San Francisco as he aims to attract American companies and address recent struggles in foreign investment. The dinner will take place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and follows talks between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Duo who went through difficult pregnancies set up social enterprise to help mumsAt-risk mothers will be able to book a lactation consultation or a mental wellness session at a subsidised rate. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: After life-threatening ordeal and 3 miscarriages, duo sets up social enterprise to help mumsSINGAPORE — They were colleagues working together in a healthcare start-up who bonded over the pain of their difficult pregnancies. Now Frances Wong, whose second pregnancy was a life-threatening ordeal, and Diora Henson, who suffered three miscarriages, are on a mission to guide mothers dealing with challenging pregnancies.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »