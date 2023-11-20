Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new cabinet with 22 ministers, including 12 women and 10 men. Calvino remains as first deputy prime minister and top economic expert. Ribera becomes third deputy and Montero promoted to fourth deputy PM.





straits_times » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on PAP’s leadership transitionPeople’s Action Party deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 5) commented on the party’s leadership transition, saying “Akan datang, it’s a matter of time.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on PAP’s leadership transitionPeople’s Action Party deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Nov 5) commented on the party’s leadership transition, saying “Akan datang, it’s a matter of time”.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

South Korean Prime Minister Apologizes for Government System FailureSouth Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo apologizes for the inconvenience caused by a system failure that lasted nearly two days. The government had to operate manually during the outage.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

China sacks defence minister Li Shangfu; ex-foreign minister Qin Gang also removed as state councillorNo replacement for Gen Li was announced and no reason was given for the changes. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

China removes defence minister Li Shangfu; ex-foreign minister Qin Gang also removed as state councillorNo replacement for Gen Li was announced and no reason was given for the changes. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

PM Lee's full speech to PAP convention as he announces handover timeline for Lawrence Wong and teamSingapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Nov 5) called on all People’s Action Party members to give Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his team their “full support”.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »