Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and opponent Muhyiddin Yassin face questions at party conventions

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and opponent Muhyiddin Yassin are poised to face questions about issues plaguing their respective political parties during their party conventions. Meanwhile, Muhyiddin - the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president - may be quizzed on the status of the four Members of Parliament (MPs) from his Malay nationalist party that have proclaimed support for the prime minister.

Analysts believe that the conventions will be a test for both Mr Anwar and Muhyiddin in their ability to keep their respective parties together and to rally support from their party faithful





