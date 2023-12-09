EU leaders return empty-handed from Beijing summit

Hopes that China may be ready to improve its links with Europe, given its economic problems and tense relations with the US, remain unfulfilled. The European Union’s top leaders returned from a summit in Beijing empty-handed after the Chinese government refused to offer any concessions on trade imbalances.

Mr Charles Michel, the former Belgian prime minister who represents the heads of government of the EU’s 27 member nations, and Dr Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, claimed that they remain optimistic about dialogue with Beijing. “Our relationship with China is complex, and we have a responsibility to make it work,” Dr von der Leyen told journalists on Dec 7 after the Beijing summit. But the European Commission president also repeatedly referred to the talks with Chinese leaders as “frank and open”, traditional diplomatic codewords for difficult and divisive negotiation





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Affordable Quality Mattresses with European TechnologyEmma Sleep BlackFriday2023 Sale: Get up to 65% off German-engineered Emma Sleep mattress EmmaSleepTech Looking to buy a mattress or pillow? Grab the award-winning Emma Sleep mattress and Buy 1, Get 1 Free pillow at the Black Friday Sale before it ends!

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

China-Europe Economic Ties Face Challenges in 2024, Says European Chamber of Commerce PresidentEconomic ties between China and Europe are set to hit a challenging patch in 2024, with several hot-button issues increasingly difficult to tackle, according to the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Mr Jens Eskelund.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

YouTube, TikTok must detail child protection measures by Nov 30, EU saysBRUSSELS : Alphabet's YouTube and TikTok have been given a Nov. 30 deadline by the European Union to reply to an information request on how they protect children from illegal and harmfulcontent, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam: AI will cause a positive shift in job hierarchyPresident Tharman Shanmugaratnam stated at the Singapore FinTech Festival that societies with coordination between the public sector, private sector, and labour unions are well positioned to help workers find new opportunities in the AI revolution. He also mentioned that the rise of AI will bring about a positive change in the traditional job hierarchy.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Global Companies Flock to China's Debt Markets as Yuan Interest Rates Remain LowGlobal companies are taking advantage of low yuan interest rates by issuing record amounts of yuan-denominated bonds and borrowing heavily from Chinese banks. This surge in borrowing has propelled the yuan to become the second-biggest currency used in global trade finance, supporting Beijing's efforts to internationalize the yuan.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China urges G7 to stop 'inciting confrontation'BEIJING: China expressed strong dissatisfaction with China-related comments made by G7 foreign ministers and urged the bloc to stop inciting confrontation, its embassy in Japan said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 9).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »