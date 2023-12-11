Israel Bombs Gaza City as Hamas Demands Prisoner Releases

Months of intense bombardment and clashes have left Gaza’s health system on the brink of collapse and nearly two million people displaced. Israel bombed southern Gaza’s main city on Dec 11 after Hamas warned no Israeli hostages would leave the territory alive unless its demands for prisoner releases were met. Israel has responded with a military offensive that has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed at least 17,000 people, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

The ministry said on Dec 11 that dozens of people had been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, while Israel’s army reported rocket fire from Gaza into Israel. Israeli strikes on Dec 11 hit the city of Khan Younis, an AFP correspondent reported, while Palestinian militants from Islamic Jihad, a separate group, said they had blown up a house where Israeli soldiers were searching for a tunnel shaft. Hamas on Dec 10 warned that Israel would not receive “their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance”





