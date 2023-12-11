Singaporean Climate Scientist Shares Views on COP28 Talks

Associate Professor Winston Chow, the first Singaporean elected to the United Nations' top climate body, shares his views on the COP28 talks and the climate change challenge. He credits his brothers for inspiring him to become a climate scientist due to their curiosity about Singapore's hot weather. Assoc Prof Chow brings a light-hearted edge to the serious task of understanding and communicating climate change.





